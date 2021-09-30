Samsung Galaxy Z foldable smartphone sales set to surpass Note series in India: Report

Last month, Samsung launched two foldable smartphones in India in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Review) and Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review). While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 aimed to normalize the flip phones of the past, the Z Fold 3 offers a unique experience and is as close as it gets to a phablet.

And while the two phones arrived with pretty hefty price tag, dealers and retailers in India told IANS that they had no stock of Galaxy Z Series amid rising demand and were waiting for more supplies of the new foldable smartphones from Samsung.

According to industry insiders nearly 60 percent of Indian consumer opted for the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also gained popularity among the Apple faithful, with iPhones making 25 percent of upgraded foldable devices. They noted that sales of the Galaxy Z foldable Series are on track to surpass the earlier Galaxy Note series in India.

To recall, Samsung skipped the launch of the Galaxy Note series this year because of the ongoing chip shortage. But it would seem that the improvements to its foldables is making them more viable to consumers. However, the company is expected to launch a new Galaxy Note series phone next year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back R 88,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in hantom Black and Cream colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 149,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model, while the 12GB/512GB variant will set you back R 157,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in hantom Black and Cream colour options and also features S Pen support.