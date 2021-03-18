English
Samsung may skip Galaxy Note series this year: Report

A global shortage of semiconductor chips could be the primary reason.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Last year, several rumours about the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series began to surface. And while Samsung did put those rumours to rest at the start of 2021, the global semiconductor shortage might have forced its hand.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Samsung might skip the Galaxy Note phone in 2021 or the Galaxy Note 21 series. The report suggests that Samsung expressed difficulty in launching two flagship phones in one year at its annual shareholders' meeting.

Mobile chief DJ Koh, said, “(The) Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio. It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release (a) Note model in 2H. The timing of (the) Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”

The South Korean tech giant expects the global semiconductor shortage to affect its business in the next quarter and will impact the Galaxy Note series. Koh said, “It is not that we do not release new products. The timing may vary, but next year we are preparing to continue to do so.”

As things stand, it doesn’t seem like Samsung is discontinuing the Galaxy Note series but postponing it. The report suggests that the Galaxy Note series may be delayed for now and could be back next year, which suggests that the company may skip the Galaxy Note 21 and release the Galaxy Note 22 after the Samsung Galaxy S22.
first published: Mar 18, 2021 01:16 pm

