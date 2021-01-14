Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event is moments away from its scheduled time. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 launch is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Hours before the launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 price has leaked yet again.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price for the United Kingdom (UK) has been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at £769 (roughly Rs 76,600) for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant will be priced at £819 (roughly Rs 81,600).

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price leaked by Agarwal reveals that the 128GB model will launch for £949 (roughly Rs 94,500), whereas the 256GB model will be priced at £999 (roughly Rs 99,500).

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price leak suggests that it will launch for £1,149 (roughly Rs 1,14,500) for the 128GB model. The 256GB model will launch for £1,199 (roughly Rs 1,19,500).

The prices in the UK are considerably higher due to local taxes. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price to be slightly lesser.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications have already been leaked multiple times. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a bigger 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series packs an Exynos 2100 SoC in India.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP quad-camera setup, whereas the other two models come with a 12MP triple-camera module.