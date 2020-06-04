App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ could launch as Galaxy Note20 Ultra, specifications tipped

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom, Galaxy Note20+ will feature up to 50x zoom aided by the 13MP f/1.34 telephoto lens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is still some months away from unveiling the Galaxy Note20 series. The South Korean tech giant is expected to drop two new smartphones under the Note20 branding, namely the standard Galaxy Note20 and the Note20+, which could also launch as Note20 Ultra. While the nomenclature isn’t as clear, specifications of the bigger Note20 smartphone have been leaked.

Tipster IceUniverse has revealed multiple Galaxy Note20+ specifications, particularly the camera. According to the tipster, Galaxy Note20+ will have a triple-camera periscope lens setup paired with a laser focus sensor.

The primary sensor will house a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch sensor, which was also seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There will also be a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens with a sensor size of 1/2.55-inch. 

Close

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom, Galaxy Note20+ will feature up to 50x zoom aided by the 13MP f/1.34 telephoto lens. The reason for opting a lesser telephoto limit is the usage of a smaller Samsung Slim 3M5 sensor as compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

related news

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers has also listed the various specifications known so far. As per the leaks, Galaxy Note20+ (or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra) will feature a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Note20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.

Previously, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young had revealed that Samsung will not launch an Ultra model this year as it did for the Galaxy S20 series. Young had also leaked the display specifications of the vanilla Galaxy Note20.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.