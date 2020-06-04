Samsung Galaxy Note20+ could launch as Galaxy Note20 Ultra, specifications tipped

Samsung is still some months away from unveiling the Galaxy Note20 series. The South Korean tech giant is expected to drop two new smartphones under the Note20 branding, namely the standard Galaxy Note20 and the Note20+, which could also launch as Note20 Ultra. While the nomenclature isn’t as clear, specifications of the bigger Note20 smartphone have been leaked.

Tipster IceUniverse has revealed multiple Galaxy Note20+ specifications, particularly the camera. According to the tipster, Galaxy Note20+ will have a triple-camera periscope lens setup paired with a laser focus sensor.

The primary sensor will house a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch sensor, which was also seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There will also be a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens with a sensor size of 1/2.55-inch.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom, Galaxy Note20+ will feature up to 50x zoom aided by the 13MP f/1.34 telephoto lens. The reason for opting a lesser telephoto limit is the usage of a smaller Samsung Slim 3M5 sensor as compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers has also listed the various specifications known so far. As per the leaks, Galaxy Note20+ (or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra) will feature a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.



108MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 13MP 4X periscope, laser auto focus

40MP front camera

in-display FP scanner, same as S20

S20 sized hole punch

stereo speakers

Sub6 + mmWave 5G

Probably more I can't think of right now, but that all sounds about right. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 3, 2020

The Note20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.

Previously, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young had revealed that Samsung will not launch an Ultra model this year as it did for the Galaxy S20 series. Young had also leaked the display specifications of the vanilla Galaxy Note20.



