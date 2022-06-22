Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India with Exynos 850 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Triple Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy F13 has officially been unveiled in India. The Galaxy F13 is a budget smartphone with an Exynos chipset, a triple-camera setup, a massive battery, and the latest software.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Price India

The Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy F13 will go on sale in India starting June 29 at 12 noon through Samsung’s official website and Flipkart. The handset is available in Sunrise Copper, Nightsky Green, and Waterfall Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, while up to 4GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM through Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. The Galaxy F13 run Android 12 with the OneUI 4.1 skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a waterdrop notch on the top. For optics, the Galaxy F13 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Additionally, the phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy F13 packs a large 6,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast-charging support. The handset opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack on the bottom. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.