Samsung Galaxy A70s launched with 64MP primary camera: Specifications, price, features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A70s in India. The smartphone is available via open sale via major e-commerce websites and offline stores. The USP of Galaxy A70s is its triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

Galaxy A70s specifications

The Galaxy A70s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy A70. It features that same 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. There is a tiny water-drop notch at the top of the Infinity-U display for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A70s has a Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB. To back the performance unit, there is a large 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W SuperFast charging via USB Type-C.

Optics include a triple-camera setup at the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the U-shaped notch houses a 32MP f/2.0 front camera. The camera supports Night mode and Super Steady mode

The device boots on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box. Biometrics include an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Galaxy A70s price

Galaxy A70s has been launched in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush White.