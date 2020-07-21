App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung confirms to launch five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020

New foldable smartphones and wearables are coming soon

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There is a lot of buzz around the Galaxy Note 20 series which will debut on August 5 at the Unpacked event 2020. While the two Galaxy Note 20 smartphones are confirmed to launch, Samsung has confirmed that it will launch a total of five new devices at the Unpacked 2020.

Samsung’s President & Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh, in a blog post, confirmed that the company will be unveiling five new “power devices”. 

“At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.),” Roh said.

Samsung has already teased the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Roh’s blog post also confirms that the company will launch its kidney bean-shaped wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Live and a new Galaxy Watch.

Samsung UK has also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5.

We can also expect the company to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 duo at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:57 pm

