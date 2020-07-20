App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 images reveal key specifications

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the Unpacked event on August 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is confirmed to launch the Galaxy Note 20 Series on August 5. The company is expected to unveil two new Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, namely the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Days before the official unveiling, render images suggested key specifications have been leaked.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been getting its fair share of attention lately due to multiple leaks and reports. Now, the smaller Galaxy Note 20 has come in the spotlight, courtesy of the leaked render images and a 360-degree video uploaded by tipster Evan Blass.

According to Blass, the standard Galaxy Note 20 will have a flat-screen, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which will reportedly have a curved display. Blass’ render images also confirm that Galaxy Note 20 will have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. 

The right edge houses the power and volume buttons, leaving the left side plain. 

On the back, the Galaxy Note 20 looks fairly identical to its sibling smartphone. There is a rectangular square camera module that houses three camera sensors and the LED flash. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the standard model is likely to miss out on the 3D ToF sensor.

Not much is known about the camera sensors or other specifications of the Galaxy Note 20. It is likely to feature a QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+/ Exynos 990 with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
