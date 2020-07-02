Samsung 'accidentally' leaks Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung may have just given us the first look of its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company’s Russian website posted a couple of photos, which were taken down later. However, it was too late as the eagle eyes on the internet were able to save these photos.



Something weird!

Might just be our first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote20Ultra smartphone. This picture of the Bronze/Copper Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was found on the official Russian website of Samsung. Do you think it's the actual render or concept used by a Samsung team? pic.twitter.com/bkZsD6MeJM

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 1, 2020

The alleged Galaxy Note 20 Ultra photos were first spotted by a Twitter user ( @1garri ) and were shared by Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal. These photos reveal the back panel and right edge of the Mystic Bronze colour variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

As is typical with the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears to have a boxier form factor with more squarish corners. If the leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra images are true, then the Samsung flagship will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera module is heavily-inspired from the Galaxy S20 series. There is also a vertical cutout next to the three lenses, which would be for the laser autofocus.

If rumours are to be believed, then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch primary sensor and a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens with a sensor size of 1/2.55-inch.

There will also be a 13MP f/1.34 telephoto lens with support for up to 50x zoom. The reason for opting a lesser telephoto limit than the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be the usage of a smaller Samsung Slim 3M5 sensor.

Other Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked specifications include a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Note 20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.