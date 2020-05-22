Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked render reveals similar camera sensors as Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is arguably one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year, and this year is no different. Despite the standard August launch date, the leaks and rumours about the Galaxy Note 20 series have already started surfacing.

Now, a new set of renders have surfaced in a short video clip that gives us a possible first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The video was shared by Pigtou in collaboration with xleaks7 and suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 will be a mix between the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10.

The camera sensors on the Galaxy Note 20 in the video seems to be the same as that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, in a different arrangement. The camera layout on the back consists of a quad-camera setup with one periscope camera for a high zoom range, while an LED flash module completes the set-up.

As is typical with the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 appears to have a boxier form factor with more squarish corners. The screen curvature is also missing, along with a single punch-hole camera in the top centre of the screen.

The dimensions for the Note 20 are 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm, which is roughly the same size as the Galaxy Note 10+, so you can expect to see a larger Galaxy Note 20 Plus. The video also suggests that the location of the S Pen has been moved to the left. We assume that this move might have been necessary to get all the physical buttons to the right of the phone.

Additionally, the power button makes a return to the right, alongside the volume rocker. The SIM tray is located at the top of the handset, while the USB Type-C port is in the centre at the bottom. Since this is a leaked render, we suggest taking all this information with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipsets. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series through an online-only event in August.



