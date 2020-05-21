Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 series through an online event

Since the cancellation of MWC 2020 in February, virtual launch events have become increasingly popular with smartphone manufacturers. Samsung, on the other hand, managed to hold a physical launch event for the Galaxy S20 series, narrowly missing the global pandemic.

But the South Korean tech giant will have to contend with the current situation for the next big announcement. According to a report out of South Korea, the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will be unveiled through an online. It will be the first time that Samsung launches a flagship series online. Although Samsung has routinely unveiled tablets, mid-range and budget smartphones through press releases, it hasn't done so for a flagship.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will get more online fanfare than a regular press release, but the company will not be able to put on a show like it does every year. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are expected to arrive sometime in August at an online Galaxy Unpacked event. However, an exact launch date has not been confirmed just yet.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus are not the only smartphones coming in August as rumours suggest that the flagship Note 20 series will share the stage with a new Galaxy Fold model. However, uncertainty still looms over the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series as the coronavirus pandemic is only starting to worsen in some regions and isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.



