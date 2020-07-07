Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on images leak before rumoured August 5 Unpacked event

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. Less than a month before the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been spotted in the open. Hands-on images on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been leaked and confirmed by reliable tipsters.

Samsung has found it tough to keep tipsters at bay from leaking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications. The company itself ‘accidentally’ posted a couple of photos, which were taken down later. The latest development is from a Twitter user (@jimmyispromo), who has uploaded the photos of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in different angles.

If the photos uploaded are legitimate, then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a slightly curved screen and a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout. The right edge makes room for the volume and power buttons.

The black-coloured back of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a triple-camera setup. The camera module is heavily-inspired from the Galaxy S20 series. There is also a vertical cutout next to the three lenses, which would be for the laser autofocus.

If rumours are to be believed, then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch primary sensor and a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens with a sensor size of 1/2.55-inch. There will also be a 13MP f/1.34 telephoto lens with support for up to 50x zoom. The reason for opting a lesser telephoto limit than the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be the usage of a smaller Samsung Slim 3M5 sensor.

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a Mystic Brown colour option as well. Like previous Note series smartphones, the Note 20 Ultra will have support for an improved S Pen.

Other Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked specifications include a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Note 20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.

Also Read: Samsung starts mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, might feature in Galaxy Note 20 series