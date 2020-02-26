Samsung starts mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, might feature in Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung said it has begun mass production of the 16GB Low Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5) RAM for its next generation of premium smartphones. The new RAM module may possibly be introduced commercially on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

The 16GB LPDDR 5 is claimed to offer enhanced 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The new RAM module will also offer improved performance in gaming and smartphone photography.

Samsung claims its new 16GB LPDDR5 RAM will enable a 5,500Mbps data transfer rate, which is 1.3 times faster than previous generation LPDDR4X. Compared to an 8GB LPDDR4X package, the new mobile DRAM delivers more than 20 percent energy savings while providing up to twice the capacity. The 16GB LPDDR5 RAM module consists of eight 12GB chips and four 8GB chips. It will be based on Samsung’s second-generation 10nm process technology.

Cheol Choi, Senior Vice President of Memory Sales & Marketing, Samsung Electronics, said, “With the introduction of a new product line-up based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

In July last year, the company had announced mass production of the world’s first 12GB LPDDR5 RAM module.