App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 launch confirmed for August 5, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G also expected

Due to the pandemic, Samsung will be hosting a virtual-only Unpacked launch event on August 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has officially announced the date of its Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant would be hosting an online-only event on August 5, where it will be launching new Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event

Due to the pandemic crisis, Samsung will be hosting a virtual-only Unpacked launch event on August 5. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET (7.30 pm IST).

Close

related news

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

The launch event invite video confirms that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at its Unpacked August event like it does every year. The video further confirms the rumoured Mystic Brown colour variant, which Samsung Russia accidentally leaked on its website.

We can expect Samsung to launch two new Galaxy Note 20 devices, namely the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and the more-premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, aka Galaxy Note 20+.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on images leaked

Samsung is also expected to launch the follow-up device of its first-generation Galaxy Fold. If rumours are to be believed, the company will rebrand the Galaxy Fold 2 as Galaxy Z Fold 2 to fit with the Galaxy Z Flip branding. There is also a slim chance of Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the August Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked display specs reveal 6.2" cover screen, 120Hz foldable display
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:43 am

tags #galaxy unpacked #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.