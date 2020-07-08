Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 launch confirmed for August 5, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G also expected

Samsung has officially announced the date of its Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant would be hosting an online-only event on August 5, where it will be launching new Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event

Due to the pandemic crisis, Samsung will be hosting a virtual-only Unpacked launch event on August 5. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET (7.30 pm IST).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

The launch event invite video confirms that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at its Unpacked August event like it does every year. The video further confirms the rumoured Mystic Brown colour variant, which Samsung Russia accidentally leaked on its website.

We can expect Samsung to launch two new Galaxy Note 20 devices, namely the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and the more-premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, aka Galaxy Note 20+.

Samsung is also expected to launch the follow-up device of its first-generation Galaxy Fold. If rumours are to be believed, the company will rebrand the Galaxy Fold 2 as Galaxy Z Fold 2 to fit with the Galaxy Z Flip branding. There is also a slim chance of Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the August Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.