Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 confirmed to launch on August 5 alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

After several leaks and rumours, Samsung officially announced the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5. The South Korean tech giant recently took to social media to confirm the announcement of the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold, confirming the launch would take place at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.



A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C

— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

The Twitter post read, “A new look unfolds”. The post also unveiled a new look butterfly logo. The butterfly logo was previously used on Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. The logo featured a new Mystic Bronze colour, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 phone . This could hint to a possible Mystic Bronze colour option for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Apart from an official announcement, Samsung has provided little details about the specs or design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the Galaxy Fold 2 has been leaked, giving us an idea of some of its specifications.

One of the biggest highlights of Samsung’s foldable smartphone is that it will sport a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Fold 2 is also expected to use a bigger external display, rumoured to be a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED panel.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs reveal bigger ultra-thin display, S Pen support and 108MP primary sensor

Samsung’s next foldable phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The phone is expected to use a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365 mAh. The battery will support both wired and wireless fast charging. Moreover, the device will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and will support 5G.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and a couple of Galaxy Tab 7 models are also expected to debut at the Unpacked event on August 5.