App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs reveal bigger ultra-thin display, S Pen support and 108MP primary sensor

Galaxy Fold 2 would use the ultra-thin glass rumoured to feature on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, instead of a plastic display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series launch at the Unpacked event on February 20. While the rumour mill continues to flood the internet with multiple leaks and reports on the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip, a new report gives us more information about the Galaxy Fold 2.

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, the same person who leaked the Galaxy S20+ real-world images, has tweeted about the Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be a successor to the currently available Galaxy Fold. 

Weinbach claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch will happen sometime during Q2 of 2020. There have been reports stating Samsung launching the Galaxy Fold 2 in June. Weinbach’s claim falls in line with those rumours.

related news

The other big detail about the Galaxy Fold 2 revealed by Weinbach includes an 8-inch display. This would be bigger than the Galaxy Fold’s unfolded 7.3-inch display. Galaxy Fold 2 would use the ultra-thin glass rumoured to feature on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, instead of a plastic display. 

Further, the foldable smartphone would have support for S Pen, according to Weinbach. 

In terms of internals, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There would be a 108MP primary sensor on the back. Details about the other sensors on the back are currently unknown.

Samsung is currently prepping up for the Unpacked event in San Francisco. The South Korean tech giant will be unveiling its Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones and the Galaxy Z Flip vertical folding smartphone. Alongside, Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Buds+

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.