Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs reveal bigger ultra-thin display, S Pen support and 108MP primary sensor

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series launch at the Unpacked event on February 20. While the rumour mill continues to flood the internet with multiple leaks and reports on the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip, a new report gives us more information about the Galaxy Fold 2.

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, the same person who leaked the Galaxy S20+ real-world images, has tweeted about the Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be a successor to the currently available Galaxy Fold.



I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year.

If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. Close January 24, 2020

Weinbach claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch will happen sometime during Q2 of 2020. There have been reports stating Samsung launching the Galaxy Fold 2 in June. Weinbach’s claim falls in line with those rumours.

The other big detail about the Galaxy Fold 2 revealed by Weinbach includes an 8-inch display. This would be bigger than the Galaxy Fold’s unfolded 7.3-inch display. Galaxy Fold 2 would use the ultra-thin glass rumoured to feature on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, instead of a plastic display.

Further, the foldable smartphone would have support for S Pen, according to Weinbach.

In terms of internals, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There would be a 108MP primary sensor on the back. Details about the other sensors on the back are currently unknown.