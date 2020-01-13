Live images of Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaked before Unpacked 2020

Real-world images of the Galaxy S20+ have been leaked. The images confirm Samsung’s naming scheme and reveal the Galaxy S20+ design aesthetics. Samsung is expected to launch its next line of Galaxy S series flagship smartphones, namely the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra at the Unpacked event on February 11.

The naming scheme, as reiterated by Max Winebach from XDA Developers, confirms that the Galaxy S20+ will sit between the three Galaxy S20 smartphones launching in five different variants.



Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

As per the latest update, Samsung would be launching the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the highest-end Galaxy S20 smartphone, with 5G-connectivity only. The entry-level Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will come in 4G LTE and 5G variants, according to Winebach.

From the front, the first thing you would notice is the Infinity-O punch-hole screen like the Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung has cut down on the curved edges and instead opted for a 2.5D glass, according to the XDA Developers report. The display has very narrow bezels and the punch-hole is said to be smaller than the Galaxy Note 10.



On the black glossy back, Galaxy S20+ will have a rectangular camera array housing four camera sensors, the LED flash and a mic. The Galaxy S20+ smartphone is expected to feature a 12MP 1.8μm primary sensor that would capture more light. The other three sensors would include an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto shooter and a macro lens. The mic inside the camera module may be used for Samsung’s audio zoom-in feature for enhancing the audio quality in videos.

The Galaxy S20 will have the power and volume buttons on the right. According to the report, there would be no Bixby button. Previously-uploaded render images show that the Galaxy S20+ will have a screen size between 6.63-6.7-inch with up to 120Hz refresh rate.