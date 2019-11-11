Samsung to launch five variants of the Galaxy S11 with taller displays

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 series in February before the Mobile World Conference 2020. Months before the expected launch, rumours and reports about the camera and other specifications have started surfacing online. A latest tip reveals that Samsung could launch as many as five models under the Galaxy S11 series.

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed more details about the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup. According to Blass, the Galaxy S11 will have three variants. Amongst the three, the smallest variant, which is most likely to be launched as Galaxy S11e, will have a screen size between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch. The premium models, namely the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus, will feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

Blass further noted that the Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11 would be compatible with LTE and 5G network. The ‘Plus’ model, on the other hand, will only support 5G network. Blass’ leak is similar to a previous report that stated all the three Galaxy S11 variants to come with 5G-support.

Samsung is also said to upgrade the display with curved-edges on all the five variants. Currently, the Galaxy S10e has a traditional flat display panel.

In another leak, tipster Ben Geskin has revealed that the Galaxy S11 will have a Galaxy Note 10 series-like punch-hole display. This means that the hole will be placed at the top-centre, instead of the top-right corner found on the Galaxy S10 (Review).

An image uploaded by the tipster also reveals that the Galaxy S11 Plus could have a single front-facing camera. The Galaxy S10 Plus features a dual-front camera setup.