Samsung working on three Galaxy S11 5G-variants, new foldable smartphone

The rumour mill has shifted its focus to a new Samsung device after the launch of Galaxy Note 10 series. A new report suggests that Samsung would launch three new variants of the upcoming Galaxy S11. Samsung is also reportedly working on the Galaxy Fold 2, which would be a trimmed-down version of the yet-to-release Galaxy Fold.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has revealed some details of Samsung’s upcoming flagship. The South Korean giant would launch the upcoming Galaxy S11 series during Q1 2020. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S flagship during February at or before the Mobile World Conference.

The tipster claims that like the current lineup, Samsung would launch three new Galaxy S11 variants like the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. All the three Galaxy S11 smartphones with the model numbers SM-G981, SM-G986, and SM-G988 would be 5G-compatible.



Samsung plans to mass-produce the next-generation OLED material "M10" at the end of the year, which will be used in the Galaxy S11. The most advanced M9 is currently used in S10 and Note10, and will be used in the iPhone 11 series. pic.twitter.com/elwFAHC1ya

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2019