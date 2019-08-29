App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung working on three Galaxy S11 5G-variants, new foldable smartphone

The South Korean giant would launch the upcoming Galaxy S11 series during Q1 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rumour mill has shifted its focus to a new Samsung device after the launch of Galaxy Note 10 series. A new report suggests that Samsung would launch three new variants of the upcoming Galaxy S11. Samsung is also reportedly working on the Galaxy Fold 2, which would be a trimmed-down version of the yet-to-release Galaxy Fold.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has revealed some details of Samsung’s upcoming flagship. The South Korean giant would launch the upcoming Galaxy S11 series during Q1 2020. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S flagship during February at or before the Mobile World Conference.

The tipster claims that like the current lineup, Samsung would launch three new Galaxy S11 variants like the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. All the three Galaxy S11 smartphones with the model numbers SM-G981, SM-G986, and SM-G988 would be 5G-compatible.

Close
Another popular tipster called Ice Universe gave some insights into the display on the Galaxy S11 series. He stated that Samsung would start mass-production of next-generation ‘M10’ OLED panel at the end of 2019. Currently, Samsung uses ‘M9’ which is found on Galaxy Note 10 series and is also said to be used in the upcoming iPhone 11.
The MySmartPrice report also reveals that Galaxy Fold 2 is in the works. A Samsung device with the model number SM-F700F is in the works, according to Agarwal. The soon-releasing Galaxy Fold has the model number SM-F900F, which hints that the next foldable smartphone could be a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy Fold.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.