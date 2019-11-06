App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11 may feature a 108MP lens and 5x optical zoom

The premium smartphone is expected to use a periscope setup for the zooming feature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 in February 2020. The South Korean tech giant typically launches its Galaxy S-series flagship smartphone at or before the Mobile World Conference. Rumours about the Galaxy S11 have started picking up the pace, and a recent report gives details about the flagship camera.

According to a new report by SamMobile based on inputs by the website GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S11’s camera is codenamed as ‘Hubble’. The codename refers to the Hubble Space Telescope, giving hints about telephoto capabilities on the Galaxy S11.

Samsung Galaxy S11 with the codename Picasso is expected to feature 5x optical zoom. The premium smartphone is expected to use a periscope setup for the zooming feature. A periscope setup allows the sensors and lenses to be arranged sideways and works on the principle of reflecting light in telescopes.

Multiple reports suggest that the Galaxy S11 will feature Samsung’s 108MP sensor. The sensor may not be the same as the one found in Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 Alpha and Mi CC9 Pro. 

Tipster IceUniverse has also hinted that Samsung may use a 108MP primary lens on the Galaxy S11.

Previously, the tipster stated that Samsung would start mass-production of next-generation ‘M10’ OLED panel at the end of 2019. The new OLED display is likely to be used in the Galaxy S11.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal previously revealed that Samsung would launch three 5G-variants of the Galaxy S11. The three model numbers for the Galaxy S11 5G-variants would be SM-G981, SM-G986, and SM-G988.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

