Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G spotted in leaked video, Galaxy Z Fold 2 may not be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Note 20 series at the upcoming Unpacked event on August 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung recently confirmed that it would be hosting its first virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the event.

While Samsung has not confirmed any details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, leaks about the device have been are difficult to miss. The most recent comes from known tipster Max Weinbach, who uploaded a short video of the Z Flip 5G, showcased at different angles.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. Apart from the new chipset, most of the other specs on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G remain unchanged from its 4G counterpart. The dual-camera setup on the back is expected to feature a 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel camera sensor.

In a more recent tweet, Weinbach also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to the Galaxy Fold, would not be arriving at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

He went on to say that he is 60-percent sure Samsung will not mention the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event and there is a 100-percent chance it won't be shown. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Note 20 series at the upcoming Unpacked event.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 launch confirmed for August 5, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G also expected
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

