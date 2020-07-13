Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G spotted in leaked video, Galaxy Z Fold 2 may not be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung recently confirmed that it would be hosting its first virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the event.



While Samsung has not confirmed any details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, leaks about the device have been are difficult to miss. The most recent comes from known tipster Max Weinbach, who uploaded a short video of the Z Flip 5G, showcased at different angles.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. Apart from the new chipset, most of the other specs on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G remain unchanged from its 4G counterpart. The dual-camera setup on the back is expected to feature a 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel camera sensor.



In a more recent tweet, Weinbach also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to the Galaxy Fold, would not be arriving at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

He went on to say that he is 60-percent sure Samsung will not mention the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event and there is a 100-percent chance it won't be shown. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Note 20 series at the upcoming Unpacked event.