Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G spotted on TENAA, while support page goes live in South Korea

Samsung is gearing up to add yet another foldable phone to its ranks. Earlier this year, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip as an answer to the Moto Razr. However, despite arriving in 2020, the Galaxy Z Flip featured a 4G flagship chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Now, a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip has been spotted as an official support page for the device has gone live on Samsung’s South Korean website.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is rumoured to arrive sometime in August. The flip smartphone is listed on the site with model number SM-F707N. Previously a report from SamMobile claimed that the model number SM-F707N was for the South Korean version of the Galaxy Z Flip.

While there aren’t any details available on the support page, Samsung’s clamshell foldable smartphone recently passed through Chinese certification website TENAA. The TENAA listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests that phone will pack a 2,500 mAh and 704 mAh battery as opposed to a single 3,300 mAh battery on the 4G variant.

A recent post on Weibo by known tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 12-megapixel front camera, and dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel main sensor and 10-megapixel secondary shooter. The post also suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip would use a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with a 3.09GHz boost clock speed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy