Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: What's the difference between the two clamshell phone and which one is better?

The Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale in the US and South Korean market on February 14.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series at Samsung’s Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell folding mechanism as opposed to the Galaxy Fold. However, the Galaxy Z Flip isn’t just Samsung’s second foldable smartphone; it is the second smartphone with a flipping mechanism, similar to that of the Moto Razr.

So we thought it would be a good idea to pit the Moto Razr against the Galaxy Z Flip to see which of the two devices is worth buying.
ModelGalaxy Z FlipMoto Razr
ChipsetSnapdragon 855+Snapdragon 710
Display6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED, 1080 x 2636 pixels, 425 ppi density6.2 inches P-OLED,  876 x 2142 pixels,  373 ppi  density
External Display 1.1-inch Super AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels2.7-inch G-OLED, 600 x 800 pixels
Memory8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 Storage6GB RAM + 128GB Storage
Rear Camera12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)16 MP, f/1.7 + TOF 3D sensor
Front Camera10 MP, f/2.45 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; One UI 2Android 9.0 (Pie)
Battery3300 mAh2510 mAh
BuildGlass Front, Aluminum FramePlastic Front, Aluminum Frame
Price$1,380 (Approx. Rs 98,400)$1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,06,850)

Performance

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Z Flip has a considerable advantage over the Razr with the integration of the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Additionally, the Z Flip offers more RAM and faster storage standards. The chipset on the Moto Razr will likely become obsolete in the next couple of years. However, the Galaxy Z Flip's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC should offer at least three years before becoming old.

Close

Camera

When it comes to optics, the Galaxy Z Flip offers a clear advantage over the Moto Razr. Not only does Samsung offer two 12-megapixel cameras as compared to the Razr's single 16-megapixel shooter, but it also has some other advantages. Take, for example, the Galaxy Z Flip which offers 4K video recording at 60 fps as opposed to the 30 fps on the Razr, while the 10-megapixel shooter on the front can also record video at 30 fps. The front camera on the Z Flip may be better than the Razr, but you can use the primary camera for taking selfies on the Razr.

Display & Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip also gets a bigger battery than the Moto Razr. The bigger battery, coupled with the 7nm+ chipset, will undoubtedly offer more phone on time the Razr. The display on the Galaxy Z Flip also feels sharper than the Moto Razr with its higher refresh rate.

Build Quality

The Moto Razr features a plastic front and back with an aluminium frame, while the Galaxy Z Flip features a glass front and back with an aluminium frame. The Moto Razr recently failed a durability test that saw the hinge give way after 27,000 folds and unfolds, while Samsung claims the Galaxy Z Flip can survive over 2,00,000 folds and unfolds. Additionally, the ultra-thin glass that covers the screen on the Z Flip doesn't just look better than the Razr's plastic cover but is also more robust.

Verdict

If you can look past the nostalgia that the Moto Razr offers; you'll see that the Galaxy Z Flip is the most practical solution to the clamshell smartphones. Despite having the upper hand in specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip is still more expensive than the Moto Razr. In the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, you get enhanced performance, a better display, improved cameras, and a bigger battery over the Moto Razr.


First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:13 am

