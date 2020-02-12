Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, price, availability confirmed

Samsung just concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States, and despite the Galaxy S20 series stealing the spotlight, the Galaxy Z Flip was the unsung hero. The Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable smartphone in Samsung’s lineup. However, unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip features an entirely new approach.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a regular-sized smartphone that features a clamshell folding mechanism. The phone gets a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 22:9:9 aspect ratio, 425 ppi and 1080 x 2636 pixels resolution. It also has a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen positioned on the back cover that displays notifications. The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the outside as well as the inside.

The Galaxy Z Flip is also the first foldable smartphone to use ultra-thin glass to cover the display rather than the plastic, which dents easily and feels worse. Samsung claims that the use of ultra-thin glass makes the screen durable enough to withstand over 2,00,000 folds and unfolds, which should give you a good three to four years of usability. The technology is referred to as “revolutionary flexible glass”.

Samsung has built a three-stop hinge on the Z Flip that allows you to use both halves of the device independently when it is propped up. Additionally, the hinge of the Z Flip is designed to prevent dust from getting inside, a significant issue which plagued the Galaxy Fold during its initial launch. Samsung has developed special fibres to keep dust out.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Z Flip packs a set of stereo speakers tuned by AKG and wireless charging support. It is only available in a 4G LTE version.

The Galaxy Z Flip gets a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel prime wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The rear camera setup supports low light photography with Samsung’s night mode as well as the ability to shoot night Hyperlapse videos. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1,380 (Approx. Rs 98,400) and will arrive in the US and South Korea on February 14. The phone will be available in purple and black variants with a gold version coming in select countries in the future.