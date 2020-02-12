App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 02:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, price, availability confirmed

With the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is taking on the Moto Razr.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung just concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States, and despite the Galaxy S20 series stealing the spotlight, the Galaxy Z Flip was the unsung hero. The Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable smartphone in Samsung’s lineup. However, unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip features an entirely new approach.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a regular-sized smartphone that features a clamshell folding mechanism. The phone gets a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 22:9:9 aspect ratio, 425 ppi and 1080 x 2636 pixels resolution. It also has a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen positioned on the back cover that displays notifications. The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the outside as well as the inside.

The Galaxy Z Flip is also the first foldable smartphone to use ultra-thin glass to cover the display rather than the plastic, which dents easily and feels worse. Samsung claims that the use of ultra-thin glass makes the screen durable enough to withstand over 2,00,000 folds and unfolds, which should give you a good three to four years of usability. The technology is referred to as “revolutionary flexible glass”.

Samsung has built a three-stop hinge on the Z Flip that allows you to use both halves of the device independently when it is propped up. Additionally, the hinge of the Z Flip is designed to prevent dust from getting inside, a significant issue which plagued the Galaxy Fold during its initial launch. Samsung has developed special fibres to keep dust out.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Z Flip packs a set of stereo speakers tuned by AKG and wireless charging support. It is only available in a 4G LTE version.

The Galaxy Z Flip gets a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel prime wide sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The rear camera setup supports low light photography with Samsung’s night mode as well as the ability to shoot night Hyperlapse videos. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.4 selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1,380 (Approx. Rs 98,400) and will arrive in the US and South Korea on February 14. The phone will be available in purple and black variants with a gold version coming in select countries in the future.



First Published on Feb 12, 2020 02:43 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

