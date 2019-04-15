App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield accessories to personalise your 650

The 650 twins share most accessories between themselves except for certain model specific parts.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Royal Enfield’s latest launches, the 650 twins, have caused quite a stir in the Indian motorcycle market. With a brand new parallel-twin engine, the 650 twins have effectively rebranded the Royal Enfield image.

The Indian motorcycle maker has also put up many accessories for the two motorcycles. This gives the potential buyer a wider range of options in order to personalise their motorcycle. Most of the accessories are more aesthetic than functional but they improve safety for the motorcycle as well as the rider.

Mirror

The 650 twins share most accessories between themselves except for certain model specific parts. Some of the common accessories include a flyscreen, a touring seat, fork gaiters and an aluminium sump guard. They also share machined bar end weights, oil filler caps and engine guards.

Fork gaiter

The potential buyer gets an option between a tall and a short flyscreen, which cost Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,500 respectively. The touring seat costs Rs 3,500 for the Continental GT and Rs 4,000 for the Interceptor. The fork gaiter kit for both the motorcycles is priced at Rs 850. Another of the common accessory is an aluminium sump guard which costs Rs 1,850.

Touring seat Int

The owner can also opt for an optional touring mirror kit which costs Rs 4,000. Among the safety gears is a wide variety of engine guards, ranging from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,100. The machined bar ends for the motorcycles cost Rs 1,100 a pair and are available in silver or black finish.

Bar end

These accessories can be bought at any official Royal Enfield dealership and can be installed at the time of delivery.

 
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 12:49 pm

