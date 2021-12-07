Redmi Note 11T 5G first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, alternatives, specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G sale kicks off today at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India is Redmi’s new 5G phone that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device competes against the likes of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme 8S, Moto G60 Fusion, etc.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G India price starts at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The device also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. These two variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It comes in Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black colours.

As part of the introductory offer, the company is providing a Rs 1,000 discount. This brings the Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India to Rs 15,999 for the base 64GB variant. Similarly, the 128GB variant with 6GB and 8GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999. On top of this, as part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 cashback with their ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of the Redmi Note 11T 5G via Amazon India. The device can also be purchased via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Those who wish to compare the device with other smartphones in the price range can check the Realme 8S, Moto G60, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G, etc.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The phone sports a hole-punch display with thin bezels around it. It has a 16MP front camera inside the cutout. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC based on 6nm technology. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

On the back, the Redmi smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with support for AI Face Unlock.