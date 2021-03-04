Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 to be available for purchase from March 16; check price, other details

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 10 series in India. Three new phones have been added to the portfolio of the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10.

Xiaomi is touting an all-new design language with the new series called 'Evol' which is 'Love' spelt backwards. The reasoning for this is that the phones have been designed with love. At first glance, it does appear to be the case. The three devices feature an all-new frosted glass back that Xiaomi claims are smudge-proof. The phones are also pretty slim and light considering the big specification jump from Redmi 9 series.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max

These are the flagships of the series, the top end mid-premium smartphones. They come with a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR-10 support. The phones run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor that has Adreno 618 GPU for better gaming performance and is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on how much money you throw at it.

The camera is a huge talking point as well with 108-megapixel quad-camera array that has a 5-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical to the Pro Max in terms of specifications, the only major omission from its arsenal is the 108-megapixel camera module. It opts instead for a 64-megapixel quad-camera array with a 5-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, both phones have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a small punch hole on top of the display.

The phones also have a large 5020mAh battery and come with a 33W charger out of the box.

The Redmi Note 10

"The new champion" as Xiaomi puts it has a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It doesn't have HDR support but does have the same wide colour gamut as its more premium cousins.

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera array on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera.

The phone sees a slight reduction to the battery size which is now rated at 5000mAh and comes with a 33W charger out of the box. It also doesn't have the 360 degrees ambient light sensor that its two siblings boast of but does include all the other sensors.

All three phones run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 10 will be stores on March 16 and starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro hits the shelves on March 17th and costs Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available on 18th March and will be sold at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128Gb variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

All three phones will be available on Amazon as well as Xiaomi's online store. They will also be at Mi Home retail outlets as well as some other selected partners.