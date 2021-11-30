Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India as a new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India is Xiaomi’s new budget 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000. The smartphone, which is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G from China, takes on the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India in three storage configurations. As reported first by Moneycontrol days before the launch, the Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. Xiaomi has also launched an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 19,999 in India. It goes on sale starting December 7 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

There is also a Rs 1,000 introductory discount offer, bringing the Redmi Note 11T 5G India price down to Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

On top of this, as part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 cashback with their ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of the Redmi Note 11T 5G via Amazon India. The budget 5G smartphone comes in three colours - Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The phone sports a hole-punch display with thin bezels around it. It has a 16MP front camera inside the cutout. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC based on 6nm technology. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

On the back, the Redmi smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with support for AI Face Unlock.