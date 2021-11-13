Exclusive: Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India to start at Rs 16,999; rumoured to launch on Nov 30

Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in China.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India will start at Rs 16,999, sources told Moneycontrol. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rumoured to launch three variants of the upcoming Redmi smartphone in India, with the base model packing 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G India price for the mid-tier option with 6GB + 128GB configuration will be Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 19,999. With that pricing, Xiaomi plans to take on Realme’s Realme 8s, which was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 17,999. However, Xiaomi could undercut Realme’s mid-range smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India by launching a 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Tipster Yogesh Brar also corroborated with the leaked pricing of the base model shared by Moneycontrol’s source.

The source also tells us that Redmi will launch a pair of earbuds as well at the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch event in India. Unfortunately, details of the upcoming Redmi Buds remain unknown at the moment.

Xiaomi refused to comment on the leaked Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India.

If a report by 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India is set for November 30. The report also suggests that the Redmi Note 11T 5G is essentially a rebadged Poco M4 Pro 5G, which again is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch date for the Indian smartphone market at the time of writing this.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G India variant will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China. In that case, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11T 5G camera module will have a dual-sensor setup. It will have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Xiaomi has finally ditched the gimmicky 2MP on the Redmi Note 11 5G in China but designed the camera module in a way that makes it look like a quad-camera system. It would be interesting to see if the same design is carried forward with a different name.

The 16MP front camera will be located inside the hole-punch cutout of the 6.6-inch IPS LCD. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The phone will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12-based MIUI 13 hopefully sometime next year.