Redmi K50i price in India leaked ahead of launch along with memory and colour variants

The Redmi K50i is launching in India on July 20. While Xiaomi has been releasing information about the Redmi K50i, the price and variants of the phone have recently leaked online.

MySmartPrice recently discovered from a reputed source that the Redmi K50i price in India will fall between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000, which is expected to be Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone will also be available in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back anywhere between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000, which the report suggests will be Rs 31,999.

The Redmi K50i will be available with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage. The phone will also come in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black colour options.

The Redmi K50i is also expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was unveiled in China a couple of months ago. In a recent tweet, the company showed the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on the phone surpassing the Snapdragon 888 chip in AnTuTu.

Redmi K50i Expected Specifications

The Redmi K50i will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The Redmi K50i packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.