Redmi K30 Pro price tipped to be over Rs 30,000, launch scheduled by March-end

After the launch of Redmi K30 in December last year, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 Pro launch later this month. In a typical Xiaomi-style, the company has reportedly started teasing some of the specs and features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro before the official launch.

Redmi’s Vice President Lu Weibing, earlier this year, had announced that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March without revealing the exact launch date. Soon after, Redmi's Product Director Wang Teng reportedly asked users if they would be willing to pay over 3,000 yuan (roughly Rs 31,000) for the Redmi flagship smartphone, GizmoChina reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to feature an all-screen design with a pop-up camera. The Redmi flagship will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will also support 5G connectivity. Recent rumour mill reports suggest that Redmi K30 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. We can also expect the smartphone to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.