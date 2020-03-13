App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K30 Pro price tipped to be over Rs 30,000, launch scheduled by March-end

Redmi’s Vice President Lu Weibing, earlier this year, had announced that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020 without revealing the exact launch date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the launch of Redmi K30 in December last year, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 Pro launch later this month. In a typical Xiaomi-style, the company has reportedly started teasing some of the specs and features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro before the official launch.

Redmi’s Vice President Lu Weibing, earlier this year, had announced that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March without revealing the exact launch date. Soon after, Redmi's Product Director Wang Teng reportedly asked users if they would be willing to pay over 3,000 yuan (roughly Rs 31,000) for the Redmi flagship smartphone, GizmoChina reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to feature an all-screen design with a pop-up camera. The Redmi flagship will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will also support 5G connectivity. Recent rumour mill reports suggest that Redmi K30 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. We can also expect the smartphone to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

related news

After the vanilla Redmi K30 launched in India as Poco X2 (Review), it is safe to speculate that Xiaomi could bring the Redmi K30 Pro to India through its previous sub-brand Poco as the Poco F2.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.