Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro coming in March with 5G connectivity and all-screen display

We believe the phone will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Carlsen Martin

Both Realme and iQOO recently dropped their 5G flagships to India. However, India biggest smartphone player Xiaomi has remained relatively quiet on the 5G front, until now. The Chinese smartphone maker just confirmed the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro is arriving in March and will offer 5G connectivity.

In December 2019, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G in China, the former recently arrived in India, rebranded as the Poco X2. Now, the company has confirmed through its official Weibo account that the Redmi K30 Pro will debut in China with all the top-tier specs expected of a flagship smartphone, including 5G connectivity.

The teaser poster also reveals that the Redmi K30 Pro will ditch the punch-hole notch in favour of a pop-up selfie shooter, similar to what we saw on the Redmi K20 Pro. Although the specs of the device are yet to be confirmed, we believe the phone will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

On a separate note, Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain recently uploaded a tweet confirming the next Redmi phone arriving in India will be the first to feature the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) very own NacIC, the satellite navigation system of India.

While there’s no confirmation that the upcoming Redmi phone he’s talking about is the K30 Pro, the timing seems a little suspect. Then there’s the photo of gifting the ISRO chairman a Redmi K20 Pro.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the device Jain is talking about is the Redmi K30 Pro 5G but considering other Chinese players have already launched 5G smartphones in India; it is only a matter of time before Xiaomi joins the party.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:06 pm

