Redmi 9i to be launched in India on September 15: Check specifications, features

Redmi 9i launch date has been confirmed in India. Xiaomi has announced that the seventh Redmi 9 series smartphone after Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 (Review), Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, will launch in India on September 15.

Redmi 9i will sit between Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in India. The Redmi 9 smartphone was launched in India for Rs 8,999, whereas Redmi 9A is available for Rs 6,799. It is likely that the Redmi 9i price in India will start at Rs 7,999.

A dedicated page on mi.com teases the key Redmi 9i features. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 is likely to sport more or less the same features as Redmi 9. Xiaomi has confirmed some Redmi 9i specifications like a 4GB RAM variant, a water-drop notch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for a microSD storage card.

More details of Redmi 9i are likely to be revealed as we get close to the launch date.

Redmi 9 specifications

Redmi 9 specifications include a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD with a water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, and a 5000 mAh that supports 10W charge through a micro USB charging port.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Connectivity options such as dual-SIM cards with simultaneous 4G accessibility, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Micro USB port, dual-band WiFi, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face unlock and FM radio are also available.