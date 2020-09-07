172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-9-prime-redmi-9-sale-today-at-12-pm-via-amazon-and-mi-com-check-price-specifications-5805501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com: Check price, specifications

Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 will be available for purchase via a flash sale.

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 sale starts today at 12 pm in India. The under Rs 10,000 budget smartphones will be available for purchase via a flash sale on Amazon India and mi.com.

Redmi 9 Prime sale: Redmi 9 Prime price and storage options 

Xiaomi has launched two variants of the Redmi 9 Prime. The budget smartphone comes with 4GB RAM as standard and offers 64GB and 128GB internal memory options. The 4GB + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 9,999. 

Redmi 9 Prime comes in four colours — Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, Matte Black.

Also check: Redmi 9 Prime first impressions

Redmi 9 sale: Redmi 9 price and storage options

Redmi 9 comes at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the vanilla 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone is also available in 4GB/128GB configuration which would retail at Rs 9,999. Redmi 9 is available in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky Blue colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. The budget smartphone also features a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB RAM, up to 128GB internal memory and a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. 

At the back, Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. Redmi 9 Prime has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the camera sensors. You also get face unlock as an alternative biometrics solution. 

Redmi 9 specifications 

Redmi 9 specifications include a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD with a water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, and a 5000 mAh that supports 10W charge through a micro USB charging port.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. 

Connectivity options such as dual-SIM cards with simultaneous 4G accessibility, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Micro USB port, dual-band WiFi, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face unlock, FM radio, etc.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

