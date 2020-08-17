172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|redmi-9-prime-sale-today-at-12-pm-on-amazon-mi-com-check-price-specifications-offers-5713601.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9 Prime sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com: Check price, specifications, offers

Redmi 9 Prime will be available in two storage configurations starting at Rs 9,999.

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime sale starts today at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone was launched earlier this month under Rs 10,000. Key Redmi 9 Prime specifications include a Full HD+ display, 5,020 mAh battery, and an Helio G80 processor.

Redmi 9 Prime price and storage options 

Xiaomi has launched two variants of the Redmi 9 Prime. The budget smartphone comes with 4GB RAM as standard and offers 64GB and 128GB internal memory options. The 4GB + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 9,999. 

Close

Redmi 9 Prime comes in four colours — Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, Matte Black.

Redmi 9 Prime first impressions

Redmi 9 Prime sale

Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon India and mi.com. Customers can avail a no-cost EMI option on the purchase of Redmi 9 Prime. HSBC cardholders are eligible for a 5 percent instant discount offer.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications 

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and a tiny water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. 

Under the hood, the budget smartphone has a 12nm-based MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB using a microSD card. 

There is also a 5,020 mAh battery packed inside the Redmi 9 Prime with support for 18W fast charging.

At the back, Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. 

For selfies, there is an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera inside the water-drop notch. 

Redmi 9 Prime has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the camera sensors. You also get face unlock as an alternative biometrics solution. 

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:48 am

