Redmi 9 Prime first impressions: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000?

Redmi 9 Prime is Xiaomi's yet another budget offering for the Indian market. The device has been launched under Rs 10,000, which has been a competitive segment in the Indian smartphone space. On paper, the Redmi 9 Prime has some solid specifications, making it a key contender for best smartphones under Rs 10,000. But more than the specifications, how does the smartphone perform in general? We have been using the smartphone for a few days and here are our Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions.