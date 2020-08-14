Redmi 9 Prime first impressions: Best smartphone under Rs 10,000?

Planning to buy a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000? While we work on our Redmi 9 Prime review, do check our first impressions of the device before you make your purchase decision. Pranav Hegde Redmi 9 Prime is Xiaomi's yet another budget offering for the Indian market. The device has been launched under Rs 10,000, which has been a competitive segment in the Indian smartphone space. On paper, the Redmi 9 Prime has some solid specifications, making it a key contender for best smartphones under Rs 10,000. But more than the specifications, how does the smartphone perform in general? We have been using the smartphone for a few days and here are our Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions. Upfront, Redmi 9 Prime has a 6.53-inch LCD. The display has a Full HD+ resolution, something that you do not see in many smartphones in the price range. The display, which gets bright up to 400 nits, did not give us any problem while consuming content indoors. When outdoors, we preferred keeping the brightness to 100 percent. There is not any major colour shifting but the default colour scheme is slightly on the cooler side. To offer maximum screen, the display has a water-drop notch narrow bezels minus the chin area. You get the power and volume buttons on the right edge of the display, whereas the dual-SIM + microSD card tray can be found on the left edge. The 8MP front camera clicks decent quality selfies. Turn off the beauty mode and you will get close to real colours and skin tone. The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and a decently-loud mono speaker. Xiaomi is sticking to its tried-and-tested Aura Design for the Redmi 9 Prime. To provide better grip, the polycarbonate shell of this Mint Green colour variant has a concentric design. Furthermore, the back does not attract fingerprint smudges either. You get three more colour options -- Space Blue, Sunrise Flare, Matte Black. At the back, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. Below the 2MP depth sensor is the fingerprint reader which is quick to detect and unlock the smartphone, provided you place your finger correctly on the scanner. Here is a sample image clicked using the Redmi 9 Prime's main camera. The overall camera performance is yet to be tested, and we will give more details in our Redmi 9 Prime review. Here is another sample image shot using the ultra-wide camera n the Redmi 9 Prime. Notice how the camera struggles to capture details around the corners. But then, that is a common issue across all smartphones in the price range. Under the hood, Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and gets paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The phone does not give any issues while performing basic tasks or switching between apps. There's also a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, you will get a 10W charger in the box. We played a couple of Domination and Classic Livik matches in PUBG Mobile on the Redmi 9 Prime. The game supports HD graphics and High frame rate. After 30 mins or so, the smartphone did get warm but it was not something alarming. In between, there are a couple of instances where the game lagged. If you are into casual gaming, the Redmi 9 Prime should be fine. Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. We will be using the smartphone for a few more days before giving our Redmi 9 Prime review. Until then, stay tuned. First Published on Aug 13, 2020 11:04 am