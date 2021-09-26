Realme TechLife air purifier, vacuum cleaner arrive on September 30

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for the launch of new products under its TechLife brand. These will include the Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum.



It is time for all of us to switch to a smarter life with Smart Life Care Products! pic.twitter.com/Vy5bsju7LC

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 24, 2021

The move comes as the company looks to expand its IoT product portfolio globally. Realme’s latest TechLife event will take place at 1230 pm on September 30. The new products will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart, possibly in time for the e-retailers Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier will feature high CADR, numerous wind modes, a high-precision air quality sensor, a high-efficiency filter, various timer settings and a smart filter change indicator among other unique features.

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will come with features like wireless suction power, advanced filter, great run time, less noise, long-lasting battery and a lightweight design.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is aimed at redefining the cleaning experience. It will have a sweeping and mopping mode, smart mapping and navigation system, intelligent surface adaptation,high-precision sensors, and smart electronic water tank.