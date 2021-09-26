MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme TechLife air purifier, vacuum cleaner arrive on September 30

The new IoT products will include the Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for the launch of new products under its TechLife brand. These will include the Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum.

The move comes as the company looks to expand its IoT product portfolio globally. Realme’s latest TechLife event will take place at 1230 pm on September 30. The new products will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart, possibly in time for the e-retailers Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

Realme (1)

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier will feature high CADR, numerous wind modes, a high-precision air quality sensor, a high-efficiency filter, various timer settings and a smart filter change indicator among other unique features.

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Close

Related stories

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will come with features like wireless suction power, advanced filter, great run time, less noise, long-lasting battery and a lightweight design.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Realme (3)

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is aimed at redefining the cleaning experience. It will have a sweeping and mopping mode, smart mapping and navigation system, intelligent surface adaptation,high-precision sensors, and smart electronic water tank.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme
first published: Sep 26, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.