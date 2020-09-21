Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 launched in India: Check price and specifications

Realme Narzo 20 series has been launched in India. Under the new Realme Narzo series, Realme Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro have been unveiled at the Realme Narzo 20 launch event. All the three Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones launched today in India are priced under Rs 15,000.

Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 price in India

Realme Narzo 20 series includes three new smartphones - Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20.

Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The Narzo 20A 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 9,499. It comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.

Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option. There is also a Narzo 20 4GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 11,499. Narzo 20 comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Lastly, Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes in two colours — White Knight and Black Ninja.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent.

Under the hood, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G95, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Other Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications include a 48MP quad-camera setup, with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP black and white sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include Wireless network 2.4/5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / AGPS/ Glonass, etc.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme Narzo 20 launched in India features a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720*1600 pixels and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 20 features a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone under Rs 15,000 has an 8MP front camera with AI Beauty, HDR mode, etc.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. Realme Narzo 20 has connectivity options like 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Glonass, etc.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20A specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720*1,600 resolution and an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The budget smartphone packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 gets paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB memory.

In terms of camera, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP primary camera, a 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP retro lens.

Realme Narzo 20A boots on Realme UI based on Android 10.