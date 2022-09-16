Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W charging

The Realme GT Neo 3T has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled in China and Europe earlier this year and is only now making its way to India ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Realme GT Neo 3T debuts as a premium mid-tier smartphone with a Snapdragon 800 series chip, a 120Hz display, super-fast charging, and a sizeable battery.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. However, the phone is also available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for purchase in India through Realme.com, Flipkart, and other authorised retailers starting September 23 at 12:00 noon. The Realme GT Neo 3T is offered in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colours. As part of Realme’s Festive Days, the GT Neo 3T will have offers up to Rs 7,000 during the initial sale.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has a peak brightness output of 1300 nits and comes with HDR 10+ support. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will ship with Android 12 and Realmi UI 3.0 skin.

The Realme GT Neo 3T runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there’s a 16 MP wide-angle selfie camera. Realme says that the phone has Vapor Chamber-based cooling that will keep the thermals in check. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi. The Realme GT Neo 3T also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.