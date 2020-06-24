Realme details 1+4+N product strategy with plans to introduce more AIoT and lifestyle products

Chinese device-maker Realme first debuted in India in 2018 as a smartphone brand. The company’s first handset was the Realme 1 and has since launched dozens of smartphones expanding its presence in Europe and the Middle East.

But the company has not restricted itself to smartphones with quite a strong presence in India’s accessories market. Lately, Realme unveiled TWS earbuds, a smartwatch, and a fitness band as well as expanding to the large appliance category with the Realme TV.

However, Realme is looking to expand its current horizon to create a full host of smart home ecosystem products. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently announced the company’s new product strategy – 1+4+N which will be spinning around our core smartphone business and smart AIOT product range. The “1+4+N” strategy refers to one Core, four Smart Hubs, and N AIOT products. So what does it mean?

1 Core

The core product here is the smartphone, which will be at the centre of Realme’s AIoT ecosystem. All AIoT products will be connected and managed by the Realme smartphone. The Realme Link App will manage various AIoT products to enhance personal, home, and travel experiences.

4 Smart Hubs

The four product categories here are - smart TV, smart earphones, smart speaker, and smartwatch. While a Realme smart speaker is yet to be announced, Sheth claimed that the company would reveal one soon. We already know that a Realme soundbar is in the works.

N AIOT Products

Realme says the ‘N’ in N AIoT refers to its commitment to bringing new AIoT and lifestyle products, including smart scales, car chargers, smart locks, smart plugs, backpacks, luggage cases, and more.

