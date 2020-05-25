Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

Realme just made several additions to its product portfolio, including its first smart TV, smartwatch, two power banks and two wireless earbuds. The company launched the Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Power Bank 2 in India, while the Realme Buds Q and 30W Dart power bank were unveiled in China.

Realme TV

The Realme TV is powered by the MediaTek MSD6683 processor. The TV features 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Realme TV offers a peak brightness of 400 nits and supports HDR10 standards. The Realme TV runs on Android TV 9 Pie with access to Google’s Play Store for Android TV.

For audio, the Realme TV uses a four-speaker system that delivers a total sound output of 24W. The speaker system has two full-range drivers and two tweeters to offer more detailed sound. The TV also supports Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Realme TV arrives in two screen sizes. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels (HD-Ready), while the 43-inch Realme TV is priced at Rs 21,999 with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD). The television will go on sale on June 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Watch

Realme also launched its first smartwatch. The watch sports a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. The screen is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen has a 323 ppi pixel density and 380 nits of brightness with ten adjustment levels. The Realme Watch arrives with 12 watch faces with the company confirming 100 new watch faces through a future OTA.

The Realme Watch also features a 24x7 heart rate monitoring as well as a SpO2 monitor, which measures the blood oxygen level. The smartwatch also offers 14 Sports Modes including, Aerobic Capacity, Treadmill, Elliptical, Table Tennis and Badminton, among others. The smartwatch packs a 160 mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver nine days of fuel and seven days with the 24x7 heart rate monitor turned on.

Other highlights of the Realme Watch include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, drink reminder, sedentary reminder, sleep monitor, and smart notifications. The Realme Watch has two strap designs, Classic and Fashion straps. The Realme Watch is priced in India at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale on June 5 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Buds Air Neo is quite similar to the Realme Buds Air, however, the former features larger 13mm drivers as compared to 12mm drivers on the original Buds Air. The Realme Buds Air Neo also doesn’t feature a wireless charging option and no Environment Noise Cancellation. The Realme Buds Air Neo offers up to 17 hours of total playback. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 with 119.2ms latency and Instant Auto Connection with a Realme phone. The Buds Air Neo comes in Green, Red, and White colours and is priced at Rs 2,999.

Realme Buds Q

Realme also launched the Buds Q in China. The Buds Q were designed by Hermès co-designer José Lévy. The Buds Q offer a 20-hour combined battery life with Bluetooth 5.0 support. The truly wireless earbuds are IPX 4 rated to withstand splashes of water. The Buds Q boasts 10mm drivers with 30W fast wired charging. The Realme Buds Q is priced at CNY 129 (Roughly Rs 1,370).

Apart from the Buds Q, Realme also launched a 30W Dart power bank with a capacity of 10,000mAh that can both give and receive 30W of wired charge in China. The Realme Power Bank 2 with a 10,000 mAh capacity and 18W two-way charging was unveiled in India for Rs 999. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition was also confirmed in China as the company's first gaming phone.



