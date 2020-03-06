Realme Band First Impressions: A decent first-generation accessory that leaves a lot to be desired

At Rs 1,499, the Realme band is decent but far from the best. We liked the solid design and build quality as well as the convenient charging. Fitness tracking is pretty accurate as compared to its competitors, but there are quite a few deal-breakers. There’s no touch screen and the LCD panel is very dim. Being unable to adjust settings and use a stopwatch on the band itself is a bit of a let-down. For a first-generation product, the Realme Band has got a lot right but does fall short against competitors with experience in this market