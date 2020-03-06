Realme Band First Impressions: A decent first-generation accessory that leaves a lot to be desired

The Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 and arrives in three difference colours Carlsen Martin 1/7 Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched a fitness band in India alongside the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 in India and will go on sale on Amazon and realme.com on March 9. The Realme band is available in three colours – green, yellow and black 2/7 The Realme Band sports a 0.96-inch LCD colour display with a pixel resolution of 160*80. The screen on the Realme Band is not a touchscreen, instead, you get a virtual button at the bottom of the display. The virtual button is the only method of interaction with the band. We found the panel to be pretty dull, making it hard to operate the band in bright sunlight 3/7 The Realme Band runs on Android 5.0+ and connects to the Realme Link app via Bluetooth 4.2. The device is completely reliant on the Realme Link app. To change any settings on the band like to adjust the brightness, change wallpapers, set alarms and more, you will have to head to the Link app 4/7 There are nine sports modes on the Realme Band, including walking, running, biking, and more. You can use the app to store any three of the nine sport modes on the watch at a time. Realme has also added a special Cricket Mode, which the company claims is designed for Indian audiences. Additionally, data from activities recorded on the band is stored on the app and presented in a very convenient manner 5/7 Other features on the app include sleep quality and real-time heart rate monitoring. Additionally, you can also set 'Idle Alerts' that will remind you to get up at regular intervals. Realme’s 3-axis accelerometer sensor wakes the display when you lift your wrist. You can also receive notifications on the band when you receive a message, email, call or update. However, none of the notifications are stored on the band, so if you don’t read them immediately, they will disappear after a few seconds 6/7 The Realme Band features a curved display that gives the impression of a premium fitness band. It weighs only 20 gms and the strap is quite comfortable on the wrist. The band also boasts an IP68 rating, which should protect it from dirt, dust, water and sand. The device packs a 90 mAh battery and can be charged by plugging it into a USB port. Realme claims the battery can last up to nine days, but we didn’t have the band long enough to test that claim 7/7 At Rs 1,499, the Realme band is decent but far from the best. We liked the solid design and build quality as well as the convenient charging. Fitness tracking is pretty accurate as compared to its competitors, but there are quite a few deal-breakers. There’s no touch screen and the LCD panel is very dim. Being unable to adjust settings and use a stopwatch on the band itself is a bit of a let-down. For a first-generation product, the Realme Band has got a lot right but does fall short against competitors with experience in this market First Published on Mar 6, 2020 04:09 pm