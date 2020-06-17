Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch in India on June 25

Chinese device maker Realme has officially confirmed the launch date for two new smartphones in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will arrive in India on June 25. The company has sent media invites confirming the launch date, while Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also took to Twitter to confirm the news.



The X you are waiting for is here!

We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom.

Unveiling on 25th June at 12:30PM. pic.twitter.com/9PNGSQIVFU — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) June 17, 2020

The company will unveil the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom on June 25 through a digital event, scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm. Realme will stream the event through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Realme’s official website.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/3.4 periscope shooter with OIS and 5x optical zoom, an 8 MP, f/2.3 ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. The screen gets a pill-shaped notch that houses a 32 MP, f/2.5 MP main selfie shooter and 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper.