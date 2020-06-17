App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch in India on June 25

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the company's first phone to feature a periscope camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device maker Realme has officially confirmed the launch date for two new smartphones in India. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will arrive in India on June 25. The company has sent media invites confirming the launch date, while Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

The company will unveil the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom on June 25 through a digital event, scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm. Realme will stream the event through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Realme’s official website.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/3.4 periscope shooter with OIS and 5x optical zoom, an 8 MP, f/2.3 ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. The screen gets a pill-shaped notch that houses a 32 MP, f/2.5 MP main selfie shooter and 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.