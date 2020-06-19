Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds arriving on June 25 alongside Realme X3 series

The Realme Buds Q will be priced in the in the sub-Rs 2,000 segment in India
Realme recently announced the launch date of the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. Now, it has confirmed the arrival of the Realme Buds Q alongside the Realme X3 series on June 25.The Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds were previously revealed in China in May. The company confirmed the launch of Buds Q TWS through its Twitter handle.
Realme has already set up an official page for its upcoming true wireless earphones. The company has also confirmed that the Realme Buds Q will be available on realme.com and Amazon India when it launches on June 25.
The Realme Buds Q will likely be the most affordable TWS earbuds in Realme’s current arsenal, cheaper than the Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo. The Buds Q TWS earbuds are designed by Hermès co-designer José Lévy and pack 10mm large bass boost driver.
The management claims that the Buds Q offers 4.5 hours of playback, going all the way to 20 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also IPX4 certified with each earbud weighing 3.6 grams. The Realme Buds Q also support touch controls and feature a gaming mode having a low latency of 119ms.The Realme Buds Q will be available in three colours -- Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White -- in the country. While the price of the Realme Buds Q has yet to be disclosed, they are priced at 129 yuan (roughly Rs 1,370) in China, suggesting that they will arrive in the sub-Rs 2,000 segment.
