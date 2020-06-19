App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds arriving on June 25 alongside Realme X3 series

The Realme Buds Q will be priced in the in the sub-Rs 2,000 segment in India


Realme recently announced the launch date of the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. Now, it has confirmed the arrival of the Realme Buds Q alongside the Realme X3 series on June 25.

The Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds were previously revealed in China in May. The company confirmed the launch of Buds Q TWS through its Twitter handle.

Realme has already set up an official page for its upcoming true wireless earphones. The company has also confirmed that the Realme Buds Q will be available on realme.com and Amazon India when it launches on June 25.

Close

The Realme Buds Q will likely be the most affordable TWS earbuds in Realme’s current arsenal, cheaper than the Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo. The Buds Q TWS earbuds are designed by Hermès co-designer José Lévy and pack 10mm large bass boost driver.

related news

The management claims that the Buds Q offers 4.5 hours of playback, going all the way to 20 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also IPX4 certified with each earbud weighing 3.6 grams.  The Realme Buds Q also support touch controls and feature a gaming mode having a low latency of 119ms.

The Realme Buds Q will be available in three colours -- Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White -- in the country. While the price of the Realme Buds Q has yet to be disclosed, they are priced at 129 yuan (roughly Rs 1,370) in China, suggesting that they will arrive in the sub-Rs 2,000 segment.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Realme #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan Airlines to raise up to $4.7 billion to weather coronavirus slump

Japan Airlines to raise up to $4.7 billion to weather coronavirus slump

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.