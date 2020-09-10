Realme 7 sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications

Realme 7 sale starts on September 10 at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will go on its first sale in India via Flipkart and realme.com. Realme 7, a part of the Realme 7 Series, features a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 7 sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website. The budget smartphone will be available via flash sale.

Realme 7 price in India

Realme 7 comes in two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Realme 7 6GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in two colours — Mist Blue and Mist White.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, Realme 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor clocked at 2.05GHz and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

You also get four camera sensors on the Realme 7. There is a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, Realme 7 features a 16MP front camera inside the punch-hole cutout.

Realme 7 boots on Realme UI based on Android 10.