Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 7 sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications

Realme 7 sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Moneycontrol News

Realme 7 sale starts on September 10 at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will go on its first sale in India via Flipkart and realme.com. Realme 7, a part of the Realme 7 Series, features a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 7 sale

Realme 7 sale begins at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India website. The budget smartphone will be available via flash sale.

Also check: Realme 7 First Impressions

Realme 7 price in India

Realme 7 comes in two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Realme 7 6GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in two colours — Mist Blue and Mist White.

Also check: Realme 7 vs Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Galaxy M21

Realme 7 specifications 

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. 

Under the hood, Realme 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor clocked at 2.05GHz and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. 

Also check: Realme 7 Pro Review

You also get four camera sensors on the Realme 7. There is a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, Realme 7 features a 16MP front camera inside the punch-hole cutout. 

Realme 7 boots on Realme UI based on Android 10.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

