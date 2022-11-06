Realme 10 launching on November 9: Here's a full roundup of what to expect

The Realme 10 series is set to get its debut this week. Ahead of its launch, Realme has revealed almost all major details surrounding the vanilla Realme 10.



The Realme 10 is set to make its debut on November 9. The company is yet to announce a launch date for the Realme 10 series in India, but we assume it won’t be long after the global release. The company has been revealing several details about the device leading up to the launch and the most recent teaser comes in the form of camera samples.

The Realme 10 will feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, although information about the second sensor is still under wraps. Realme calls it the “50MP Color AI Camera”. Realme also confirmed the design of the handset, revealing that it will be available in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

The Realme 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will be able to use up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM using Realme’s Dynamic RAM technology. The Realme 10 4G will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

On the front, the Realme 10 will use a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to support 33W fast-charging support. The handset will feature a Light Particle Design and a slim form factor, measuring 7.95mm thick and weighing 178 grams. The Realme 10 series is expected to feature a starting price in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 in India.