Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date: When and where to check RBSE 12th Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 on July 13. The board has announced that the RBSE 12th Commerce result will be declared at 11.15 am on its official website.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the RBSE Commerce 12th result 2020 date in a tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11.15 am”.

Where to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020

The Rajasthan Education Board has announced that the Class 12th commerce result 2020 will be released on the board’s official website. Students can visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 11.15 am to check their RBSE 12th result 2020.

How to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020

— Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

— Look for the button that says 'Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here’.

— Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth.

— Click on the submit button and the result will be displayed.

— Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020.