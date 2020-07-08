App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: RBSE declares results, overall pass percentage at 91.96%

Rajasthan board RBSE 12th Result 2020 for science stream has been declared. With a pass percentage of 94.90 percent, girls outshone boys

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

RBSE 12th result 2020 for Science stream has been declared by the Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) on July 8. The overall pass percentage for the RBSE Class 12 Science stream exam was at 91.96 percent.

With a pass percentage of 94.90 percent, girls outshone boys, for whom the pass percentage was at is 90.61 percent.

The RBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from March 5-April 3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed and the remaining exams were later conducted from June 18 to June 30. A total of 239,800 students appeared for the Rajasthan board class 12th Science stream examination this year.

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2020 on the RBSE official website rajresults.nic.in.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #education #India #RBSE 12th Result 2020 #trends

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.