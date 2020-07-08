Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020: RBSE declares results, overall pass percentage at 91.96%

RBSE 12th result 2020 for Science stream has been declared by the Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) on July 8. The overall pass percentage for the RBSE Class 12 Science stream exam was at 91.96 percent.

With a pass percentage of 94.90 percent, girls outshone boys, for whom the pass percentage was at is 90.61 percent.

The RBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from March 5-April 3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed and the remaining exams were later conducted from June 18 to June 30. A total of 239,800 students appeared for the Rajasthan board class 12th Science stream examination this year.

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2020 on the RBSE official website rajresults.nic.in.