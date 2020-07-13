RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: List of websites to check for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) result 2020 for class 12th commerce students will be declared on July 13 at 11.15 am. The RBSE class 12th commerce exams were held in March. However, the Rajasthan Board had to stop exams mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The remaining papers were later conducted in the month of June keeping all COVID-19 protocols in place.

The board has announced that the RBSE 12th Commerce result will be declared at 11.15 am on its official website.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the RBSE Commerce 12th result 2020 date in a tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11.15 am”. Below is the list of websites to check for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2020.

Where to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020

The Rajasthan Education Board has announced that the Class 12th commerce result 2020 will be released on the board’s official website. Students can visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 11.15 am to check their RBSE 12th result 2020.

How to check RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020

— Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

— Look for the button that says 'Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here’.

— Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth.

— Click on the submit button and the result will be displayed.

— Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020.

Students can also check the Class 12th RBSE Commerce Result via SMS. To do so, type the text RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference after checking their RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as all schools are closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marksheets will be required for class 12 students to get admissions to colleges.