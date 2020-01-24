App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile Season 12: New details of rewards and themes leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is expected to introduce a bike workshop with advanced skins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PUBG Mobile season 11 began a couple of weeks ago and introduced a new Domination mode as well as a new Team Death Match Arena map. Like the last anniversary, the game is expected to get a big overhaul to celebrate the milestone, which means PUBG Mobile Season 12 is going to be all about the second anniversary.

Mr Ghost Gaming recently revealed the theme for PUBG Mobile Season 12. The upcoming season is titled "2Gether we Play" and could feature several themed items such as colourful skins, new player icons and sprays. It is worth noting that Mr. Ghost Gaming has been largely accurate in his predictions or leaks around PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is expected to introduce a bike workshop with advanced skins and players will be able to upgrade up to level three. Some Battle Pass rewards were also leaked, suggesting it will offer UC chests and three skins, two male skins, a glowy battle suit and a purple-coloured cat skin. The next season could also introduce a new skin of the M416 assault rifle.

All of these rewards can be acquired through a lucky draw during the season. There was no mention of new game modes coming to season 12. The current season for PUBG Mobile will conclude on March 3, while an update for the next season could be released in the next few days following the end of Season 11. PUBG Mobile celebrated its first anniversary with a revamped lobby, special discounts and exclusive rewards. And the second-anniversary event promises to be even bigger.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology

